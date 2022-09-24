Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) & Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Financial Analysis

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) and Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Darden Restaurants and Portillo’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darden Restaurants 9.36% 40.33% 9.00% Portillo’s -1.21% -1.88% -0.69%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.6% of Darden Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of Portillo’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Darden Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Portillo’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Darden Restaurants 0 3 18 0 2.86 Portillo’s 0 4 6 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Darden Restaurants and Portillo’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus target price of $143.38, indicating a potential upside of 17.15%. Portillo’s has a consensus target price of $44.11, indicating a potential upside of 109.75%. Given Portillo’s’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than Darden Restaurants.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Darden Restaurants and Portillo’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Darden Restaurants $9.63 billion 1.58 $952.80 million $7.21 16.98 Portillo’s $534.95 million 1.41 $5.99 million ($0.38) -55.34

Darden Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than Portillo’s. Portillo’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Darden Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Darden Restaurants beats Portillo’s on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc. owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

