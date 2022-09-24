Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56, RTT News reports. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants updated its FY23 guidance to $7.40-8.00 EPS.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 2.4 %

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,862,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,427. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.65 and a 200-day moving average of $125.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $160.94.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,104,832,000 after purchasing an additional 857,052 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $61,582,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,886,000 after purchasing an additional 416,048 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.