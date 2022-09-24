Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives $391.91 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $381.10.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total transaction of $1,022,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $35,289,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total value of $1,022,287.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $35,289,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,946,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,745,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,045,000 after purchasing an additional 45,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $319.98 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $448.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $321.20 and a 200 day moving average of $283.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $614.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

