Deeper Network Price Tops $0.0119 (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 24th. Deeper Network has a market cap of $115.63 million and approximately $478,378.00 worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Deeper Network’s total supply is 9,725,000,000 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Deeper Network is https://reddit.com/r/DeeperNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Deeper Network is www.deeper.network.

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Deeper Network is a blockchain-powered all-in-one solution designed to provide true Internet freedom with enhanced security. Combining security, sharing, and blockchain, Deeper creates a new concept called SSS (Secure Shared Service) that enables open and secure Internet access and equal participation in mining.DPR tokens can be earned and spent via sharing or consuming bandwidth on the network. DPR incentivizes users to actively contribute bandwidth to the network thus making the overall network more robust and performant for everyone.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

