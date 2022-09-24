DeFiato Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.00 Million (DFIAT)

DeFiato (DFIAT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One DeFiato coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFiato has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $10,118.00 worth of DeFiato was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeFiato has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DeFiato’s genesis date was February 10th, 2022. DeFiato’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. DeFiato’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. DeFiato’s official website is defiato.com. DeFiato’s official Twitter account is @DeFiatoOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiato is a centralized platform for DeFi staking, yield farming and financial services. The founding mission is to remove technical barriers and give mainstream users the same ability that experienced large crypto players have to support their favorite blockchain projects, while earning rewards at the same time.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiato directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiato should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiato using one of the exchanges listed above.

