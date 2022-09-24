DefiCliq Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges (CLIQ)

DefiCliq (CLIQ) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. One DefiCliq coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. DefiCliq has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $34,526.00 worth of DefiCliq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DefiCliq has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011190 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DefiCliq Coin Profile

DefiCliq’s genesis date was November 11th, 2020. DefiCliq’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins. DefiCliq’s official website is www.deficliq.com. DefiCliq’s official Twitter account is @deficliq and its Facebook page is accessible here. DefiCliq’s official message board is deficliq.medium.com.

Buying and Selling DefiCliq

According to CryptoCompare, “DefiCliq is a company that provides both collateralized and uncollateralized loans in both p2p and traditional ways, with more features like DAO (off-chain governance), staking, interoperability in one place as a Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DefiCliq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DefiCliq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DefiCliq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

