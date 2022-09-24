DeFine Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $49.38 Million (DFA)

DeFine (DFA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. DeFine has a total market capitalization of $49.38 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFine coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0988 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DeFine has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007390 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011114 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070887 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10836861 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DeFine’s launch date was April 7th, 2021. DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for DeFine is www.define.one. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The core of DeFine is SOCIAL. DeFine is an NFT social platform for all creators including artists, musicians, influencers, and gamers. The platform facilitates all social interaction, engagement and communication for creators and their fanbase through marketplace features that utilize digital assets like NFTs, social/fan tokens, and real assets on the blockchain. Owners of social/fan tokens will have many benefits including special access to the creators’ NFTs, merchandise, content, etc. while being part of a private community. It is also a social platform for all participants in the digital world where they can identify and interact with each other through their NFT social profiles which are based on their contribution and achievements in the digital world. Ultimately, the DeFine will serve as a social platform for creators and users to define how to engage with each other and build communities in the digital world.DFA is the native token for DeFine, the social NFT platform for all creators. The DFA token will be utilized for community governance and transaction fees while also facilitating numerous social functions on the platform. DFA allows creators, fans,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFine using one of the exchanges listed above.

