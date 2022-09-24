Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

DK has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Delek US to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Delek US to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.92.

DK opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $1.93. Delek US had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Delek US will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Delek US’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Delek US by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after buying an additional 208,230 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Delek US by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 45,812 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Delek US during the first quarter valued at about $794,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Delek US by 22.5% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 679,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,417,000 after buying an additional 124,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

