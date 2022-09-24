Delta Capital Management LLC Buys 1,175 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Delta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 70,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 50,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 165,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $870,000.

VRP stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.27. 927,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,817. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $26.31.

