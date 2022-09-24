Delta Capital Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after acquiring an additional 742,676 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,597,000 after purchasing an additional 441,023 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after purchasing an additional 227,433 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 230.8% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,666,000 after purchasing an additional 139,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 733,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,889,000 after purchasing an additional 78,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.27.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 3.6 %

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOC traded down $17.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $478.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,622. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $345.90 and a twelve month high of $515.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $477.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.