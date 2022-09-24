Delta Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 2.2% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,221. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

