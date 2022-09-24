Dent Trading Up 2.6% This Week (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last week, Dent has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Dent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Dent has a total market capitalization of $94.92 million and $6.50 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008343 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011134 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10810896 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

