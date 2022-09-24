Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $43.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,877,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,895. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.58.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

