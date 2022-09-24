Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned about 1.37% of VanEck Retail ETF worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,034,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,413,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 155.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $769,000.

VanEck Retail ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RTH traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,935. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.89. VanEck Retail ETF has a one year low of $144.85 and a one year high of $199.65.

