Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.37 Million Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,539 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $596,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,102,000 after purchasing an additional 21,517 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,984,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.25. 522,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,013. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.14. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $30.78.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.