Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $473,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.62. 2,236,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,932. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.