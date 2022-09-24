Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,221 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

NYSE WEC traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.57. 1,068,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,126. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.21%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

