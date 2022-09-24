Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.53. 5,522,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,028. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $63.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.37.

