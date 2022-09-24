Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 134,787 Shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,787 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.45% of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at $365,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $445,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $937,000.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SEIX traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.37. 60,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,461. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $26.20.

