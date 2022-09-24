Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,725 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of EFA stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.76. The company had a trading volume of 33,958,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,594,440. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.39. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

