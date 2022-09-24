Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Takes $6.21 Million Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 123,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.34% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 118.1% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TFLO remained flat at $50.48 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,441,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,277. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $50.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.39.

