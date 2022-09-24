Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,420,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,010,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after purchasing an additional 182,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $24,682,000.

Shares of IWN traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.98. 1,372,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,036. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.94. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.13 and a 52-week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

