Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $43.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TECK. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Teck Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teck Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $45.90.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Teck Resources by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,119,000 after buying an additional 85,971 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Teck Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 113,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $2,748,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Teck Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 493,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

