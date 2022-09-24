Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for GSK (LON:GSK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GSK. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,975 ($23.86) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 1,580 ($19.09) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of GSK to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,630 ($19.70) to GBX 1,430 ($17.28) in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,706.25 ($20.62).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,313.20 ($15.87) on Wednesday. GSK has a 52-week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £53.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,151.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,485.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,638.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.

GSK Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a GBX 16.25 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.24%.

In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 24 shares of company stock valued at $37,979.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.