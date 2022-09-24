DigitalBits Hits Market Capitalization of $2.66 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and $484,011.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 39.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Secret (SIE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00198334 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,390,396,338 coins and its circulating supply is 1,388,534,346 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg.

DigitalBits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.