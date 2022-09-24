DinoX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $47,455.00 (DNXC)

DinoX (DNXC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 24th. One DinoX coin can currently be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DinoX has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. DinoX has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $47,455.00 worth of DinoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DinoX

DinoX’s launch date was May 20th, 2021. DinoX’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins. DinoX’s official website is dinox.io. DinoX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DinoX

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoX is a combat and strategy game in a sandbox environment. A beloved gameplay genre blended with a fan-favorite theme of dinosaurs.Players build dino kingdoms, rally resources to expand, build combative skills to occupy others, and due to the benefits of the metaverse, retain true ownership of the game.DinoX (DNXC) is the currency used for trading DNX eggs, staking, governing, playing the game and fully liquidable on marketplaces (ERC 20).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DinoX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DinoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

