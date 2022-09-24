Dividend Assets Capital LLC Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Stephens lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,158,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,854,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12. The company has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.17%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

