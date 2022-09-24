Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $9.10 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 2.0% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,936,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,705,448. The firm has a market cap of $147.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.50.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.