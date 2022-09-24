Dividend Assets Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,344 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,381 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $856,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in TJX Companies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 178,955 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,436 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,883,000 after buying an additional 35,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,677,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,454. The firm has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

