Doont Buy Price Tops $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (DBUY)

Doont Buy (DBUY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, Doont Buy has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. Doont Buy has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $8,826.00 worth of Doont Buy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doont Buy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Doont Buy alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Doont Buy Profile

Doont Buy was first traded on August 10th, 2021. Doont Buy’s total supply is 457,553,588 coins. The official website for Doont Buy is www.doontbuy.org/#. Doont Buy’s official Twitter account is @doontbuy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Doont Buy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DBUY Token is an Algorithmic supply-elastic cryptocurrency based on Ethereum (ERC-20).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doont Buy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doont Buy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doont Buy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Doont Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doont Buy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.