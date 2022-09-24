DRIFE (DRF) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $480,977.31

DRIFE (DRF) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. DRIFE has a market cap of $480,977.31 and approximately $6,357.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DRIFE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DRIFE has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

About DRIFE

DRIFE is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,538,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,952,789 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DRIFE

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn “

