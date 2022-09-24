eCash Trading 10.1% Lower This Week (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $757.98 million and $10.85 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,944.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.97 or 0.00621883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00260655 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00051313 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009240 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,179,764,646,789 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The developers of Bitcoin ABC announced the start of a rebranding campaign that is set to coincide with the launch of a new project – eCash – aiming at redefining digital money. The Bitcoin ABC project officially changed its name to eCash and the token was renamed from BCHA to XEC on July 1 2021 at 12 PM UTC.As stated in the renewed website, eCash is the natural continuation of the Bitcoin Cash project, which is led by Amaury Sechet, a former Facebook engineer and Bitcoin pioneer, who has had a significant impact on the development of Bitcoin and is the creator of Bitcoin Cash. Sechet parted ways with Roger Ver in 2020 and created Bitcoin ABC to realize Nakamoto’s original plan of building a cryptocurrency that might be as usable as cash.After dedicating over a year of work to the project, Amaury is relaunching Bitcoin ABC as eCash, which, to date, is the only project aiming to build hard digital cash that scales and is secure with low latency. Realizing the vision of the US economist Milton Friedman, eCash follows through on key promises such as the innovative Avalanche consensus layer while also introducing concepts never before seen in a Bitcoin project, such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

