eCash Trading 10.1% Lower This Week (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $757.98 million and $10.85 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,944.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.97 or 0.00621883 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00260655 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00051313 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000930 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005699 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009240 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,179,764,646,789 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
