ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $105.02

ECO Animal Health Group plc shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 105.02 ($1.27) and traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.33). ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 106 ($1.28), with a volume of 11,619 shares trading hands.

ECO Animal Health Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 105.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 124.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £72.80 million and a PE ratio of 1,343.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

ECO Animal Health Group Company Profile

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

