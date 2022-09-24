EDDASwap Hits 24-Hour Volume of $71,373.00 (EDDA)

EDDASwap (EDDA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One EDDASwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $123.47 or 0.00646705 BTC on popular exchanges. EDDASwap has a total market capitalization of $617,350.00 and $71,373.00 worth of EDDASwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EDDASwap has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EDDASwap

EDDASwap launched on March 6th, 2021. EDDASwap’s total supply is 5,000 coins. EDDASwap’s official Twitter account is @EDDASwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EDDASwap is eddaswap.com.

Buying and Selling EDDASwap

According to CryptoCompare, “EDDASwap is an ecosystem of DeFi + NFT applications with a DEX supporting ERC-20, Binance Smart Chain and Polkadot.EDDA is the native token of the EDDASwap ecosystem, deriving its name from an ancient collection of mythological Norse poems. EDDA Token holders will be the primary beneficiaries of the continued usage and growth of EDDASwap, and will ultimately govern the ecosystem in a decentralized manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDDASwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDDASwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDDASwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

