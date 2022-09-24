Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ESTC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.15.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Stock Down 3.8 %

Elastic stock opened at $68.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.39. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Insider Activity at Elastic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $455,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $371,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,411,220 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at $742,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,397,000 after purchasing an additional 114,142 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Elastic by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,496,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,301,000 after purchasing an additional 416,633 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,671,000. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.