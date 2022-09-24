Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2022

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ESTC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.15.

Elastic Stock Down 3.8 %

Elastic stock opened at $68.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.39. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $455,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $371,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,411,220 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at $742,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,397,000 after purchasing an additional 114,142 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Elastic by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,496,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,301,000 after purchasing an additional 416,633 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,671,000. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.