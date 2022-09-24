Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Bradley Mark J.

Bradley Mark J. lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises about 5.2% of Bradley Mark J.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 344.2% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $311.46. 4,572,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,841. The company has a market cap of $295.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $335.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $313.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.19.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,772,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,125 shares of company stock valued at $108,581,151 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

