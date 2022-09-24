EmiSwap 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $59,081.00 (ESW)

EmiSwap (ESW) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. EmiSwap has a total market capitalization of $98,351.60 and approximately $59,081.00 worth of EmiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EmiSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, EmiSwap has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,094.40 or 1.00001697 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006889 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00059829 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011515 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00068759 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005236 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002149 BTC.

EmiSwap Coin Profile

EmiSwap (CRYPTO:ESW) is a coin. EmiSwap’s total supply is 42,946,445 coins and its circulating supply is 42,946,444 coins. EmiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sharemeall and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EmiSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eSwitch® aims to be the cryptocurrency of a new system of exchange and sharing of goods and services in which humans and these universal values will be the center. ShareMeAll Marketplace and eSwitch® (ESW) tokens are an alternative community project for the exchange and sharing not only of skills, but also of objects, all or part of their home, their car, ect. eSwitch® (ESW) is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EmiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EmiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EmiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

