Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Price Target Raised to €18.00 at Barclays

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from €17.50 ($17.86) to €18.00 ($18.37) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Engie from €19.50 ($19.90) to €24.50 ($25.00) in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Engie from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

Get Engie alerts:

Engie Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of ENGIY stock opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. Engie has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.