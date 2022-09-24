Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $272.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH opened at $279.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.95 and a 200-day moving average of $218.29. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.45, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.51. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $324.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,728,837.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at $324,728,837.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,621 shares of company stock valued at $48,543,642 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 47,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 18,574 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 48,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 26,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

