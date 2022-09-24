Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management reduced its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy comprises approximately 3.8% of LifePro Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $7,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 56.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enphase Energy Price Performance

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $1,573,278.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,621 shares of company stock valued at $48,543,642. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $279.49. 3,936,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,768. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.29. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $324.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

