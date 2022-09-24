Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 72.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $16.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $593.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,780. The business has a fifty day moving average of $662.83 and a 200-day moving average of $681.93. The stock has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.49. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $590.21 and a twelve month high of $853.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $809.50.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

