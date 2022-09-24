Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for September 24th (AAMC, AAU, ADXS, AGRX, AGTC, AIRT, ASM, BIOC, BPY, CTG)

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, September 24th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vonage (NYSE:VG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.