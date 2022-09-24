Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) EVP Sells $1,347,500.00 in Stock

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,347,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,097.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Shares of EQC opened at $25.55 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.95 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.14.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Equity Commonwealth Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Equity Commonwealth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Commonwealth

(Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.