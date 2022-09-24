Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management increased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 48.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 34.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of EQR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.39. 1,989,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.48.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQR. Mizuho decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.53.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.