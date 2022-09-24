Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.01 Million

Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) traded up 24% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market cap of $5.01 million and $2.72 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011047 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00134929 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $350.60 or 0.01831080 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Push Notification Service directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Push Notification Service should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Push Notification Service using one of the exchanges listed above.

