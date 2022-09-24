Etherparty (FUEL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18,434.00

Etherparty (FUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $286,395.66 and approximately $18,434.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005275 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,957.31 or 1.00000874 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006816 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00060080 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011722 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00067547 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Etherparty Coin Profile

FUEL is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty.

Etherparty Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.