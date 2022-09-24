Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Evans Bancorp Price Performance

EVBN stock opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $208.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.00.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evans Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

Featured Articles

