EverRise 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $62,459.00 (RISE)

EverRise (RISE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One EverRise coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. EverRise has a total market capitalization of $29.20 million and approximately $62,459.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EverRise has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EverRise Coin Profile

EverRise launched on June 15th, 2021. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins. The official website for EverRise is www.everrise.com. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EverRise is https://reddit.com/r/EverRise.

EverRise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EverRise is a blockchain technology company focused on increasing accessibility to decentralized finance by bringing security solutions to the space. Through an innovative ecosystem of decentralized applications, EverRise provides investors and developers the tools to access the widest possible market with the maximum level of security.The EverRise token is a multi-chain, collateralized cryptocurrency that powers the EverRise dApp ecosystem.”

