EvidenZ Trading Down 5.5% This Week (BCDT)

EvidenZ (BCDT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. EvidenZ has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $4,276.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EvidenZ has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One EvidenZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0638 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EvidenZ Profile

EvidenZ’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 38,835,136 coins. EvidenZ’s official website is www.evidenz.io. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EvidenZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date.”

