Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades CEMEX (NYSE:CX) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered CEMEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered CEMEX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.42.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CX. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Amundi grew its stake in CEMEX by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,929,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 233,401 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CEMEX by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

